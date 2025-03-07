Once in a Lifetime Opportunity

Acquiring and Managing Editor for Trafalgar Square Books

Trafalgar Square Books, the leading publisher of equestrian books, seeks a highly organized team player to report directly to the Publisher. This dual-role of Acquiring and Managing Editor is central to our mission of publishing outstanding works on horses and horse sports. The position involves assisting in the acquisitions process, managing relationships with authors, photographers, and illustrators, copywriting, and guiding books through every stage of the editorial process—from developmental editing to final proofing of pages. This primarily editorial role will expand with demonstrated desire and competency from the employee, with room for the right person to cultivate a unique and growth-oriented position.

Key Responsibilities:

Acquisitions & Editorial Management:

Identify, evaluate, and pitch potential book proposals in the equestrian niche.

Meet a minimum annual quota of acquiring 10-15 new book projects/year.

Guide manuscripts through the editorial process, including developmental editing, line editing, copyediting, and proofreading.

Collaborate with authors, photographers, and illustrators to refine project concepts and ensure timely delivery.

Project & Team Coordination:

Manage multiple projects simultaneously, coordinating with freelance contributors and internal teams.

Oversee production schedules and budgets in close collaboration with the Publisher.

Monitor market trends and competition within the equestrian publishing space to inform strategic acquisitions.

Strategic & Creative Development:

Develop and implement innovative strategies to build a robust pipeline of high-quality book projects.

Work with marketing and design teams to ensure that each publication aligns with the TSB brand identity and market demands.

Organize remote meetings and coordinate occasional travel for industry events, conferences, or meetings as required

Qualified candidates will have a deep knowledge of horses and horse sports—across breeds, disciplines, and regions—and an insatiable desire to expand their expertise through ongoing research and engagement with industry innovations. Professionalism, a strong work ethic, and creativity are essential. Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Google Drive is required; familiarity with Adobe Creative Suite, Shopify, and various social media platforms is a plus. Demonstrated experience in book publishing is preferred.

This position is full-time and remote, with occasional travel required. The salary range is $50,000–$55,000 per year, depending on experience, with benefits.

Serious candidates should send a cover letter, resume, three editing samples, and three writing samples to Martha Cook, Publisher, Trafalgar Square Books, mcook@trafalgarbooks.com.

Media Contact:

Martha Cook, Publisher

Trafalgar Square Books

mcook@trafalgarbooks.com

www.TrafalgarBooks.com