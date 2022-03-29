David Stephenson, Digital Storytelling

Assistant Professor in the School of Journalism & Media

DAVID STEPHENSON is an assistant professor in the School of Journalism & Media where he teaches storytelling with emerging and innovative technologies including mobile, virtual reality and drones. He is a native of Lexington and joined the staff of the Herald-Leader in 1997 before leaving for UK in 2014.

During his career as a photojournalist, he was a four-time recipient of the Kentucky News Photographer’s Association’s Photographer of the Year Award and was named Sports Photographer of the Year three times. He won the National Press Photographers Association Region 4 Photographer of the Year twice and a Media Eclipse Award.

In addition to teaching at UK, Stephenson is active in the freelance market as a photographer and multimedia journalist, specializing in commercial, editorial equine and sports photography. In the past five years, Stephenson has produced documentary videos for regional non-profits such as the New Opportunity School for Women, The White House Clinics, and Green Forests Work. He also owns a small business selling health supplements for racing pigeons with customers in 13 countries.

SESSION

FRIDAY, MAY 13, 2022

Reporting on the Go

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Readers’ demand for visual content is insatiable and reporters are being asked to shoot their own photos and videos as part of their storytelling techniques. Pick up tips and tricks to put in your mobile reporting toolbox to improve the visual content you’re expected to create on the go to enhance the impact of your stories.

