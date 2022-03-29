Dr. Jill Stowe, Equine Industry Economist

Professor @University of Kentucky, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment

JILL STOWE earned her undergraduate degree in Mathematics at Texas Tech University and her Ph.D. in Economics at Texas A&M University.

Before joining the faculty at the University of Kentucky, she was in the Decision Sciences group at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Stowe is currently an associate professor in Agricultural Economics with a joint appointment in the Department of Economics.

From 2013-2016, Stowe served as the UK Ag Equine Programs Director. Her primary research program focuses on equine markets, with price analysis and decision-making applications. Additional research projects incorporate the fields of behavioral economics, game theory, and sports economics.

SESSION

Friday, May 13, 2022

Panning for Gold in Your Audience

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

When organizations are in their offices, trying to figure out what their audiences want, they often say to themselves, “Hey, let’s just ask.” They create an audience survey, ship it out and then are puzzled when they don’t find any usable answers. Dr. Jill Stowe is a professor at the University of Kentucky and an equine industry economist who will discuss how to ask the right questions in the right way to get the answers your organization needs.

Posted in: