Glenn Hebert, Presenter

GLENN HEBERT (Glenn the Geek) founded the Horse Radio Network in July 2008. Starting with one show (The Stable Scoop Radio Show) and no listeners the Horse Radio Network has now passed 11,500 episodes and is one of the longest-running independent podcast networks.

Hebert hosts several of the shows on the network including the daily HORSES IN THE MORNING show. HORSES IN THE MORNING is now one of the top five longest-running daily podcasts in the world with almost 2,800 episodes.

He owned an improvisational acting company that did over 450 shows in ten years. Hebert is a believer that entertainment comes first, education second and he transfers that belief to the shows he hosts on HRN.

SESSION

SEPTEMBER 18, 2021, 9:30 to 10:30 am

You Started a Podcast, Now What?

New podcasts are launching daily in part because it’s “easy” to start. The reality is it’s harder than it looks and most hosts quit recording within the first six months. Separate the signal from the noise with advice from equine podcast pioneer Glenn Hebert of Horse Radio Network for sustaining a podcast beyond the first few months.

