Ryan Dohrn, Media Sales Training Professional

RYAN DOHRN is the founder of media sales training firm Brain Swell Media and has trained over 15,000 ad sales reps in 7 countries. He is a long-time AHP member and raises AQHA horses with his wife of 24 years. Ryan sells media every day and has been a part of over $500 million in media sales. His 25-year media sales and marketing career includes leadership roles at PennWell Publishing, Morris Publishing, Disney/ABC TV, Sinclair Broadcasting and The NY Times Company. He is an Emmy Award winner, business book author and has been featured in USA Today and on Forbes.com. Ryan currently works monthly with over 50 media companies and their related sales and management teams.

FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2020

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Session on pitching for salespeople – handling sales calls, selling to younger buyers, apps to use.

The Ultimate Sales Call Road Map

So You Booked a Meeting... Now What? Ryan will share his brand new, six-step sales call process that's focused on closing business - on the first call! Ryan will show the proposals used to close deals and explain the process to present ideas on the spot. Learn the strategies to help you secure business when you have the client's attention right now. See why your media kit might be killing deals. Get an up-close look at the psychology behind advertisers’ decisions. This workshop is critical if you want to close more deals, or not get caught in the endless loop of chasing clients once they have agreed to a proposal. Reduce risk, increase sales, and save time in the total sales process.

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Session on making money, selling yourself, and improving your networking skills for building relationships.

Grow Your Business, Become a Networking Superstar!

You’ve all heard the saying “you are only as good as your network,” but have you ever wondered how to get one? 28-year media veteran Ryan Dohrn has a social following over 75,000 strong and he keeps growing his connections every single day, one person at a time! This workshop is designed to provide insight and interaction along with the know-how to build and stabilize business relationships through effective networking. Ryan will cover who-what-where-when and why to network and participants will have the opportunity to practice what they learn.

One-on-One Sales Pitch Coaching Session with Ryan Dohrn

After attending Dohrn’s morning sessions, it’s the attendees’ turn to present a 5-minute sales pitch to the expert. In this 25-minute private session, Dohrn will provide a verbal constructive critique of your pitch with advice for improvement.

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Eight (8) 25-minute sessions available to the first to reserve. (By appointment only)

Reservation Fee $25 per person paid to AHP. Ryan's coaching fee is covered by AHP.