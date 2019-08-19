Meet a Member: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

Name: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

Location: Hereford, Arizona

Business: Creator of Arabian Horse Travel website (https://arabianhorsetravel.com) and a freelance writer (https://www.janetdeacevedomacdonald.com)

AHP Affiliation: Rejoined AHP in 2018 as an Individual Member

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi, Texas; Master of Arts degree in Business Communications from European University in Paris, France.

Years in the equine publishing industry: 7

AHP: How did you get involved in equine media and AHP?

JDAM: I plunged into freelance writing in 2012, when the Arabian Horse Association moved its U.S. Nationals Championship Show to Tulsa, Oklahoma, after many years in Louisville, Kentucky’s Freedom Hall. I felt Tulsa needed some good press through a travel lens, so I contacted Susan Bavaria, then-editor of the AHA’s former membership magazine Modern Arabian Horse, and we hatched a plan for “Destination Tulsa.” Readers learned about places to host a post-win gathering, celebratory meal, things to do with kids and local retail stores.

Since then, my beloved Arabian horse family has graced me many opportunities to write on several topics. I’ve transitioned to writing for the new AHA membership magazine, Arabian Horse Life, and its editor and AHP member Stephanie Corum Ruff.

In 2018, the best decision I made regarding my AHP membership was to attend its annual conference in Hunt Valley, Maryland. The bus tour, walks and time to chat over well-set meals had an energy that carried me through the sessions hungry to learn and network. Attending the High Desert Media Roundup in Albuquerque, New Mexico, this year allowed me to renew relationships, meet other members and learn new skills. I cannot imagine a time when I’d choose not to invest in attending the annual conference. It’s that important.

AHP: What are the biggest benefits of AHP to your business?

JDAM: Networking with my fellow freelancers is lovely. I find them frank, honest, encouraging and overall amazing. I relish the safe space in five-minute increments to meet magazine editors to whom I may choose to pitch article ideas. I love to meet, talk to and write about almost anyone in our business. Equine book authors of every stripe fascinate me, especially since I don’t have the patience or a book topic. The horse photographer’s eye, an artist’s perspective and the sculpture’s hands are gifts I’m not blessed with; however, all feed my storyteller’s soul and I appreciate their talents.

AHP: How do you make the most of your membership?

JDAM: In addition to the investment of attending the annual conference, I work to extend and maintain that contact through social media. When I have opportunities to post about an author’s new book or to share a news announcement from the press releases shared with membership, I do it.

AHP: What projects do you have coming up that you’re excited about?

JDAM: I’m looking forward to planning an AHP regional gathering in early 2020 with fellow Arizonans Carly Kade and Toby Lopez Taylor. A professional goal I have is to develop new magazine editor relationships that will allow me to write articles about where the worlds of horses and travel intersect.