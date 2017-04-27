Jacqui Banaszynski, Journalism

JACQUI BANASZYNSKI is an endowed Knight Chair professor at the Missouri School of Journalism, where she works with the true storytellers of the 21st Century. Her newspaper career took her to all seven continents, including three trips to Antarctica. She has written about corruption and crime, beauty pageants and popes, AIDS and the Olympics, dogsled expeditions and refugee camps, labor strikes and political strife, traffic fatalities and family tragedies.

She won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for an intimate series on a gay farm couple dying of AIDS, and was a finalist for the 1986 Pulitzer Prize in international reporting for her eyewitness account of the famine crisis in sub-Saharan Africa. In 1991, she covered the Kurdish refugees who fled Iraq after the first Gulf War. She won the Associated Press Sports Editors’ deadline award for coverage of Greco-Roman wrestling at the 1988 Olympics. Projects she has edited have won ASNE Best Newspaper Writing, Ernie Pyle Human Interest Writing and national business, social issues and investigative prizes.

Her students frequently placed in the Hearst Awards, considered the Pulitzer Prizes of college journalism. She is an editing fellow at The Poynter Institute, and coaches reporters, writers and editors around the world. In 2008, she was named to the Society of Features Journalists Hall of Fame.

You can find some of her work and her blog on her StoryLines website at www.jacquibanaszynski.com

Jacqui will be presenting a two half day workshops on journalism at the AHP Equine Media Conference, “Saddle Up for Scottsdale” on Saturday, June 17 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Jacqui's workshops are designed to personality into your profiles and structure into your stories.

Workshop One, Saturday, June 17, 2017

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. / 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Reporting and Writing Personality Profiles

The best way to put personality into your stories is to write about, well, personalities. But too many stories focus on events rather than the people at the center of those events. And too many journalistic profiles read like resumes rather than true life stories.

In this interactive workshop, we’ll explore how to report and write about people in ways that make them the authentic, memorable personalities that inhabit the heart of our stories. We’ll learn how to go beyond quotes and resumes, and instead place our story subjects in relevant context, develop their unique character through dialog and description, and help our readers feel they’ve gotten to really know them. We’ll learn how to interview for the anecdotes, scenes and emotions that make people come alive on the page.

Workshop Two, Saturday, June 17, 2017

2:00 p.m. – 3 p.m. / 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Story Structures

All art has its forms. Painting, poetry, dance – all have language to describe structures which give shape to content. So, too, with the art of journalistic storytelling. We’ll see how a sound, purposeful structure can serve as the foundation for creative, effective stories. The right structure helps writers determine where to start and end their stories, how to order information, what to leave in and what to take out. It draws readers through stories without getting bored or confused.

We’ll look at a handful of basic story blueprints that can be employed for informational and events pieces, for stories that have developed over time, for more complex issues pieces and profiles and scene-based features.