CELEBRATE THE DIVERSITY OF THE HORSE WORLD UP CLOSE AT EQUINE AFFAIRE

By Amy Sales, September 3, 2025

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, September 3, 2025 – Meet-cutes happen in the horse world all the time – but we’re willing to bet a bucket of horse treats that more meet-cutes take place at Equine Affaire than anywhere else! That’s all because of our Breed Pavilion, Horse & Farm Exhibits, and the hundreds of associations, organizations, …

Return to the Remuda Sale Catalog Launches with Sleek New Design by Taylor Gazda, Setting a New Standard in the Horse Sale Industry

By Amy Sales, September 3, 2025

Guthrie, Texas (September 3, 2025) — The highly anticipated Return to the Remuda Sale, returning to the iconic Four Sixes Ranch on September 26-27, 2025, has unveiled its brand-new catalog, featuring a sophisticated redesign by graphic artist Taylor Gazda. Her fresh visual touch ushers in a bold new era for sale catalogs and enhances the experience …

Horses and Humans Research Foundation Presents: An Ancient Relationship Evolves- Partners or Beast of Burden?

By Amy Sales, September 3, 2025

Chagrin Falls, OH- September 3, 2025: Attitudes toward horses are shifting. In many parts of the world, equines are no longer viewed solely as “beasts of burden” but as partners in sport, therapeutic companions, and even family members. What drives this evolution, and what forces spark change? A deeper understanding of equine behavior and health, …

Brooke USA Launches Emergency Campaign to Aid Working Equines in Afghanistan and Pakistan Following Devastating Disasters

By Amy Sales, September 3, 2025

Lexington, KY (September 2, 2025) — In response to two major natural disasters that have recently struck South Asia, Brooke USA Foundation has launched an emergency relief campaign to provide urgent assistance to working equines—donkeys, horses, and mules—supporting vulnerable communities in earthquake-hit Afghanistan and flood-stricken Pakistan. On August 31, 2025, a powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 on …

The Mustang Classic Livestreaming on EQUESTRIAN+

By Amy Sales, September 2, 2025

2025 Mustang Classic Will Livestream for Free on EQUESTRIAN+ September 4-6 September 2, 2025 – EQUESTRIAN+ announced that the 2025 Mustang Classic will be livestreamed worldwide September 4-6 free of charge and without email registration. The Mustang Classic is recognized as the richest mustang English competition, and features America’s iconic wild horses competing in dressage, show …

Ride Coastal Portugal the Eco-Friendly Way: Active Riding Trips & Monte Velho Resort

By Amy Sales, September 2, 2025

Stanfordville, NY – Sept 2, 2025—Active Riding Trips is pleased to announce that the coastal beaches of its riding trip partner in Portugal, Monte Velho Equo Resort, have been recognized by the Blue Flag Association for Environment and Education (ABAAE). Monte Velho was one of 31 coastal and 10 inland beaches in the Alentejo region …

From Heat to Harvest: Draw It Out® Shares a Simple Fall Transition Care Playbook for Everyday Riders

By Amy Sales, September 2, 2025

Clean, repeatable steps to manage post‑summer heat, coat change, and muddy seasons—without harsh ingredients LOGAN, Utah — September 9, 2025 — As temperatures swing and coats start to change, Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions released its fall transition care playbook designed for real‑world barns and busy show schedules. The guidance focuses on cooling …

Equestrian Travel Association Welcomes Herdade da Malhadinha Nova as Newest Gold Member

By Amy Sales, September 2, 2025

September 2, 2025 The Equestrian Travel Association (ETA) is excited to announce that Herdade da Malhadinha Nova has joined its ranks as the newest Gold Member. This esteemed addition reflects Herdade da Malhadinha Nova’s unwavering commitment to excellence in equestrian tourism, aligning with the ETA’s high standards for horse care and customer service. Herdade da …

Should You Let Someone Else Ride Your Horse

By Amy Sales, September 2, 2025

SALIDA, Colorado, August 31, 2025 In the latest episode of her award-winning podcast Ride On with Julie Goodnight, internationally renowned horse trainer Julie Goodnight tackles one of the most common—and complex—questions horse owners face: Should you let someone else ride your horse? “There’s no one-size-fits-all answer,” says Goodnight. The key is knowing your horse, knowing …

Palm Equestrian Academy’s Cyril Pittion-Rossillon Ends Midwest Summer Teach Tour on a High Note

By Amy Sales, September 2, 2025

Cyril Pittion-Rossillon, graduate of the French National Riding School in Saumur, brings a unique perspective to riding instruction and coaching. Having competed on the Open Jumper Circuit and through Preliminary Eventing in France, Cyril is no stranger to having learned, practiced then learned to teach French Classical Dressage Principles in his early education. After more …

Palm Equestrian Academy’s Virtual Training Prepares Riders for Fall Championship Shows and Winter Riding

By Amy Sales, September 2, 2025

As summer comes to a close and Fall Championship Shows, along with indoor winter riding approach, Palm Equestrian Academy team of Lynn Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon encourages show ring and recreational riders to submit video for critique to improve their scores and skills or schedule live lessons. The advice of Palm and Pittion-Rossillon is invaluable …

Draw It Out® Expands ReJüv Gel Line with TSA-Approved 3.2oz and Convenient 8oz EZ-Squeeze Packaging

By Amy Sales, September 2, 2025

Logan, UT – September 1, 2025 – Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions, the makers of naturally derived products trusted by riders, athletes, and everyday wellness seekers, is excited to announce two new additions to its ReJüv Gel lineup: a 3.2oz TSA-approved travel size and an 8oz EZ-Squeeze format designed for hassle-free application. ReJüv …

“Murder at Morgan House” Now Available As An Audio Book A Noir Cozy Mystery Featuring a Mother-Daughter Sleuthing Duo

By Amy Sales, August 28, 2025

Ligonier, PA — August 26, 2025 — Author Janet Winters is proud to announce the release of the audiobook edition of her Equus Award-winning noir cozy mystery, Murder at Morgan House, now available on Audible & Amazon. This gripping mystery introduces Ivy Snow, an amateur equestrian sleuth, and her teenage daughter Jaycee, whose psychic visions …

Draw It Out® Launches Fluid Flex EQ®: Advanced Equine Joint Care for Every Season

By Amy Sales, August 28, 2025

Draw It Out® Launches Fluid Flex EQ®: Advanced Equine Joint Care for Every Season hello@drawliniment.com | (844) 434-6462OMAHA, NE — August 27, 2025 — Riders know that changing seasons can take a toll on their horses’ joints. To help horses move more freely, comfortably, and with lasting resilience, Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions proudly …

Focus on Vision Care for Equine Guelph’s Senior Horse Education Month

By Amy Sales, August 28, 2025

As horses age, their needs evolve—and so should our understanding of how to care for them. This September, Equine Guelph is shining a spotlight on eye health in senior horses as part of their annual Senior Horse Education Month. Horse owners are invited to explore this year’s theme, ‘A Clearer View,’ through two resources: the free Senior Horse Challenge and …

