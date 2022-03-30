Shelley Paulson, Photographer

SHELLEY PAULSON is an award-winning equestrian photographer based in Minnesota. She has combined her deep love of horses with her passion for creating heartfelt, meaningful images to create a thriving full-time career that has lasted for over 18 years. Her work has been published worldwide and can be seen in various equestrian publications and in advertising for major equine brands such as Horse Illustrated, Western Horseman, Nutrena, and Farnam.

SESSION

FRIDAY, MAY 13, 2022

Wrangle Your Media

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

By the time you fill up a single camera card and download it – you already have a problem. How do you organize, keyword and back up your photo and video files so your hard drive doesn’t become an unsearchable mess? Award-winning equine commercial and editorial photographer Shelley Paulson will teach you her time-tested techniques and efficient workflow for managing your digital media.

